Man hospitalized after getting shot in the eye in northwest Harris Co., Pct. 1 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the eye in northwest Harris County on Sunday, according to Precinct 1 Constable's Office.

Authorities say that the victim is stable and was taken to the hospital.

The shooting took place along Bayou Forest Drive.

Law enforcement say there were three people involved, who were all riding together in a truck.

Authorities say one of the three people pointed and shot the gun at one of the individuals.

Officials told ABC13 that there was some sort of standoff between the suspect and law enforcement.

The accused shooter was handcuffed and had bags placed over his hand.

The suspect was hospitalized, but will be going to jail eventually after charges with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office will handle the investigation.

