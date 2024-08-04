Man dies after being found unconscious outside apartment complex in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after he was found unconscious outside an apartment complex on Sunday, according to Houston police.

Police say the incident happened at 6100 Rampart Street in the Gulfton area.

Witnesses told police that the incident involved three roommates barbecuing and drinking outside an apartment. Two of the roommates got into a physical altercation while the third roommate was able to deescalate the situation.

According to police, one of the roommates ran from the apartment while his other roommates went looking for him.

About an hour and a half later, police say the roommate who went missing was lying unconscious with an apparent head injury on the concrete.

The injured roommate was taken to the hospital in critical condition after his two roommates performed CPR and called 911.

Police later pronounced the injured roommate dead.

Details are still unclear as to how he died.