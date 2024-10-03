Man turns himself in, charged with murder in shooting death of woman in NW Harris County, police say

The witnesses were waiting on a bus when the victim's child ran to them, stating their mother had been shot. The witnesses ran to help the mother but were too late. Now, the suspect is on the run.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A day after a woman was shot to death in front of her kids in northwest Harris County, authorities said the suspect in the case has turned himself in.

Howard Devon Ruffin, 39, is currently charged with murder in the killing of a 32-year-old woman, police said.

The Houston Police Department said the woman was shot at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday at the Willow Green Apartments near 249 and FM 1960. Officers responded to the scene, where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Eyewitness News spoke to two women who said they were flagged down by one of the victim's sons.

"We were like, 'Hey, you all missed the bus,'" the witness recalled. "Her little 6-year-old was like, 'I know, but he shot my mom.'"

Upon hearing that, the women said they sprung into action, but unfortunately, the woman succumbed to her wounds.

HPD said further investigation and evidence from the scene, as well as witness statements, led them to Ruffin, who they said is the victim's boyfriend.

Hours after the shooting, police were told Ruffin wanted to turn himself in and speak with detectives. Ruffin has since provided a statement to detectives and was arrested and charged. He is currently held in Harris County Jail.

