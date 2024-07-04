WATCH LIVE

Man charged in deadly shooting outside southwest Houston taco truck, records show

Thursday, July 4, 2024
A deadly shooting at a taco truck in Houston's southwest community has residents shaken up, especially as the suspect remains on the loose.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested for his alleged role in the shooting death of a man outside of a southwest Houston taco truck, according to records.

Rontreyvius Wooten has been charged with murder for the July 3 shooting off Richmond Avenue near Dunvale Road.

Houston police officers were called to the scene after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows a white car driving into the parking lot off of Richmond just before the shooting; the car stops, and someone gets out and starts firing shots at the victim.

Records show Wooten was arrested a couple of hours later at about 4:51 a.m.

The motive, as well as his relationship with the victim, is not known.

Wooten is in jail on a $1 million bond.

