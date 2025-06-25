Man charged in connection with fire that destroyed NW Houston restaurant, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a massive fire that destroyed a seafood restaurant in northwest Houston, police said.

Christian Dumser, 40, has been charged with criminal mischief greater than $300,000 and reckless arson of a building after authorities said he carelessly discarded a lit cigarette that started the fire.

On May 27, crews with the Houston Fire Department responded to Captain Benny's Seafood at 10896 Northwest Freeway and found it engulfed in flames. HFD said firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze through the early hours of the morning. Ultimately, the building was declared a total loss, police said.

Investigators believe Dumser visited the building that evening and discarded the cigarette that started the fire in the bushes nearby.

While the fire is accidental in nature, a video allegedly shows Dumser acknowledging the fire and leaving the scene without extinguishing it.

According to police, the business owner estimates the damage to the property to be at least $1.5 million.