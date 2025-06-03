Man arrested after hourslong SWAT standoff in north Harris County, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was detained Tuesday afternoon following an hourslong standoff at an RV resort in north Harris County, according to authorities.
Shortly after 11:30 a.m., Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Hermann's office posted about a heavy police presence in the 1900 block of Humble Westfield Road at the Northlake RV resort.
Authorities said a man attacked a victim at the site and barricaded himself inside a camper.
Shortly after 1 p.m., authorities said the suspect was in custody.
While details on the attack were not immediately released, authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital with multiple injuries and lacerations.
Precinct 4 said the suspect will be booked into the Harris County Jail for aggravated assault.