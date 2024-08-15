WATCH LIVE

21-year-old man fatally shoots chihuahua for barking, threatens to kill owner, court records allege

Thursday, August 15, 2024
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A dog owner was allegedly threatened moments before his chihuahua was shot and killed in Harris County last week.

County records reveal 21-year-old Codiedale Corado is charged with aggravated assault for the Aug. 9 incident.

The documents state Corado was walking his pit bull when a man's chihuahua started barking.

Corado is accused of threatening to kill the dog owner and his chihuahua before taking his pit bull back to his apartment and returning with a gun, pointing it at him.

When the dog barked again "it began to run down the stairs when (Corado) shot the chihuahua, killing (the victim's) dog," court records read.

Corado was arrested a day after the incident, on Aug. 10.

