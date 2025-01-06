Man, 19, killed and his teen brother wounded in shooting at home in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old is dead and his teen brother is wounded after a shooting in north Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said, adding that deputies are investigating whether or not the incident was intentional.

Deputies responded to a call for two people shot in the 2400 block of William Tell near Seven Mile Lane around midnight.

When they arrived, they found one of the young men unconscious. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His brother, believed to be 16 or 17 years old, was taken to the hospital.

Authorities believe adults were among the six to eight people inside the home at the time, along with other teenagers.

Deputies recovered a gun, but didn't yet know who fired it.

Everyone is cooperating with the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Next, officials will determine whether the shooting was accidental or intentional. The case will be presented to a grand jury regardless to determine if anyone will be charged.

