Males detained by ICE to be housed in federal prisons, new memo says

Males detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be housed in units in several federal prisons around the country, according to the memorandum of understanding between the Bureau of Prisons and ICE, obtained exclusively by ABC News.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons facilities that will house ICE detainees are the Federal Detention Center, Miami; Federal Detention Center, Philadelphia; Federal Correctional Institution, Atlanta; and Federal Correctional Institution, Leavenworth in Kansas; and Federal Correctional Institution, Berlin in New Hampshire, according to the memorandum.

BOP will not house female ICE detainees.

"ICE shall only place detainees at institutions designated by the BOP and may not place detainees at institutions without specific authorization by BOP," according to the agreement.

The agreement, signed on Feb. 6, said that ICE will have at least two officers at every BOP facility that holds ICE detainees and the BOP will have final say on who gets into the facility.

Detainees who are disruptive at facilities will be kicked out of BOP institutions, according to the agreement.

One source who ABC News spoke with said housing ICE detainees has not been BOP's mission for some time, and suggested the staffing shortage might hinder the Bureau's ability to care for ICE detainees.

Since his inauguration last month, President Donald Trump has been working to deliver on his campaign promise to crack down on immigration by targeting areas like birthright citizenship and refugee status.

The administration has even used Guantanamo Bay -- the military base in Cuba -- to house the influx of arrested migrants.