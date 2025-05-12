Deadly crash along East Freeway westbound at Beltway 8 blocking several lanes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly crash involving several vehicles is slowing down Houston drivers near the East Freeway on Monday.

Capt. James Lovett with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said an investigation into the wreck was underway in the westbound lanes of the freeway near the Beltway.

Houston TranStar shows the incident involved three vehicles. In a 3 p.m. update, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the roads would be shut down for another three hours.

Officials said all traffic was exiting at Dell Dale and going through service roads. SkyEye flew over the active scene, where at one point, only one lane was seen getting by.

Investigators have not released additional information about the victim or how the crash happened.

