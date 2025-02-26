Accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione asks fans to send no more than 5 photos at a time

Luigi Mangione is asking his fans to stop sending him photos, which are being sent to the federal jail in Brooklyn where he is being held.

Luigi Mangione is asking his fans to stop sending him photos, which are being sent to the federal jail in Brooklyn where he is being held.

Luigi Mangione is asking his fans to stop sending him photos, which are being sent to the federal jail in Brooklyn where he is being held.

Luigi Mangione is asking his fans to stop sending him photos, which are being sent to the federal jail in Brooklyn where he is being held.

BROOKLYN, New York -- Luigi Mangione, the man charged with killing the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in New York City, is apparently getting too many photos from fans.

The photos are being sent to the federal jail in Brooklyn where Mangione is being held.

According to a message on a website raising money for his defense, he is asking people to send no more than five photos at a time. The message also reminds people that every photo is screened and reviewed by law enforcement.

The 26-year-old is charged with the premeditated murder of UnitedHeathcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown on Dec. 4.

Darla Miles has details on Mangione's brief court appearance on Friday.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of murder.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole if convicted of the state charges.

Mangione also faces federal charges, including one that could yield the death penalty, but he has not yet been indicted by a federal grand jury. His next date in federal court is in mid-March.

A trial date has yet to be set.