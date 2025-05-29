At least 1 killed, several injured in apartment fire where many tenants are disabled, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department said at least one person is dead after a fire at a north Houston apartment that houses many disabled people.

Fire officials said the fire happened on Wednesday evening at an apartment complex on Burress Street near Airline Drive.

HFD said it took around 80 firefighters from 15 different stations to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters told Eyewitness News that many residents living at the complex are disabled, so they came in knowing they'd have to make a lot of rescues.

One person died and three people were taken to the hospital, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said one of the people hospitalized jumped out of their unit and suffered a broken bone.

"These guys went in and helped usher out many. To have what we have, our hearts go out to the person who died. The firefighters who came here saved many. This could have been worse than what we had," HFD District Chief R. Christ said.

HFD says the cause of the fire is unknown at this point, and around 20 residents were displaced.

"It was just a lot of fire coming from the window, a lot of smoke. It smelled electrical. You could smell the structure burning, but you could smell wires burning," Velma Salazar, a neighbor, said.

