League City police investigate death of second woman at Wharf Marina

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- For the second time in a matter of weeks, League City police are investigating the death of a woman at a marina.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to the Wharf Marina in the 700 block of Davis Road, where a woman was found not breathing on one of the boats docked there. It's believed the woman died of a suspected drug overdose, but the medical examiner will need to confirm her cause of death.

The woman's identity has not been released. Authorities were questioning one person.

Just last month, neighbors discovered Giselle Salazar-Tapia's body hanging from a dock at the same location. League City police have said they suspect foul play in that case.

The 30-year-old mother of four was found partially submerged in the water. Detectives do not believe Salazar-Tapia hanged herself. Instead, they believe her body was staged to appear as though she had after she died elsewhere.

Several residents told ABC13 on Wednesday that they are scared. They said squatters at the marina had brought drugs into the area, and now two women have died in just three weeks' time.

Salazar-Tapia's cause of death has not yet been determined, and her case remains under investigation.

Police said they have two persons of interest in her case and describe them only as people who were recently the closest to her.

One of Salazar-Tapia's relatives told ABC13 her family wants to find out what happened to her and find the person or persons responsible for her death.

"My sister didn't deserve this at all. She was so kind," the relative said.

