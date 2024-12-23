League City council votes for certain fireworks to be allowed within city limits

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- League City officials have voted to allow fireworks within city limits during the New Year's and Independence Day holidays.

During a special meeting Monday morning, the League City Council approved amending the city's current fireworks ordinance.

The vote now allows League City residents to set off fireworks during New Year's Eve and Fourth of July celebrations.

The following conditions remain after the recent change in the city's ordinance:

The person must be 18 or older

Fireworks may only be set off between sunset Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 and between sunset on July 4 to 1 a.m. on July 5

Only fireworks 1.4G will be allowed to be discharged within city limits

Fireworks may not be sold or purchased within city limits

Each person setting off the fireworks and any structure or vehicles must be 25 feet from the discharge location. That person will also be responsible for cleaning and removing all firework debris and have an extinguishment device readily available

Fireworks must be discharged on a non-combustible surface of sufficient size to contain the entire portion of the ground display

The person discharging the fireworks shall not be under the influence of an intoxicating substance

Fireworks cannot be discharged:

At multi-family residential complexes (ex. apartment complexes)

Within 600 feet of any church, hospital other than a veterinary hospital, an asylum, a licensed childcare center, or a public or private primary or secondary school or institution of higher education, unless the person has received authorization in writing from that organization and such authorization shall be submitted to the city

Within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or flammable compressed gasses are stored or dispensed

Within 100 feet of a place where fireworks are stored or sold

When a burn ban is in effect

League City officials said any violation of these conditions may result in fines and/or confiscation of fireworks.

For more information on the ordinance, visit the League City website.