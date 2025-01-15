Law enforcement officer shot on Stella Link Road in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police investigation is happening now in southwest Houston, where a law enforcement officer has been shot.

The shooting happened shortly before noon on Stella Link Road, just north of the South Loop. No details are yet available about the circumstances of the shooting, or the officer's condition.

Police say preliminary information is the suspect took off on foot. A manhunt is underway, and the public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

The officer has been taken to Ben Taub Hospital for treatment. The officer's agency has not yet been made public.

