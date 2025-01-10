Man facing charges after girlfriend's body found in refrigerator in New Jersey forest: police

Police in Cape May County are investigating after a body was discovered in a refrigerator.

Police in Cape May County are investigating after a body was discovered in a refrigerator.

Police in Cape May County are investigating after a body was discovered in a refrigerator.

Police in Cape May County are investigating after a body was discovered in a refrigerator.

DENNIS TWP., N.J. -- A New Jersey man is facing charges after a woman's body was found in a refrigerator in a forest along the Jersey shore.

(The video in the player above is from previous coverage.)

Christopher Blevins, 45, of Gloucester City, who's been identified as the victim's boyfriend, has been charged with disturbing and desecrating human remains and hindering apprehension in connection with the investigation.

No murder charges have been filed in the case.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as 50-year-old Laura Hughes, of Runnemede.

According to court documents, her body was found in a refrigerator that was wrapped in a sleeping bag, secured with blue ratchet straps, and covered with carpet in the Belleplain State Forest in Cape May County.

"Clear evidence of an effort to hide remains," authorities stated in the criminal complaint.

The discovery was made on December 22 in Dennis Township when authorities say John Tyrrell allegedly found the body in the woods. He's been charged with obstruction in the case after authorities say he refused to turn over his cell phone.

Police were able to quickly identify Blevins as a possible suspect. During a search of his apartment, authorities allegedly found blue straps, a gun and other evidence.

A license plate reader also reportedly captured his green Dodge Ram transporting a "refrigerator-shaped object" on two separate days in late July before authorities say he fled the United States.

"It was established that the green pickup was solely operated by Blevins," the criminal complaint states.

Court documents say Blevins fled to Mexico, crossing the border through Brownsville, Texas, on August 2, in the same green Dodge Ram. He stayed there for weeks before investigators say he voluntarily surrendered to authorities in Mexico City on August 27, 2024.

During the interview, authorities say he told police that he was involved in a "violent incident" in Runnemede, NJ and that he "panicked" afterward. He then allegedly told police that he may have "killed someone in a bar fight."

The cause of Hughes' death has not yet been determined.

According to a GoFundMe, Hughes leaves behind two daughters ages 18 and 13. The fund was created to help with funeral expenses and support the daughters.

It's still unclear where Blevins is being held.

The investigation is still underway. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call New Jersey State Police.