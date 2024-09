Lake Houston's water levels to be lowered on Sunday due to Tropical Storm Beryl's anticipated impact

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Due to Tropical Storm Beryl's anticipated impact, Houston Public Works announced that Lake Houston would be temporarily lowered by 12 inches on Saturday.

On Sunday, the lowering will start at 4 a.m.

The public works department estimates that lowering Lake Houston by 12 inches will take around 20 hours. In addition, the lake level will drop to a height of 41.4 feet.