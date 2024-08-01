La Porte neighborhood concerned about safety during lengthy $10M construction project

A multimillion drainage project in Bayside Terrace has frustrated La Porte residents, who say equipment has damaged properties and made the area unsafe.

A multimillion drainage project in Bayside Terrace has frustrated La Porte residents, who say equipment has damaged properties and made the area unsafe.

A multimillion drainage project in Bayside Terrace has frustrated La Porte residents, who say equipment has damaged properties and made the area unsafe.

A multimillion drainage project in Bayside Terrace has frustrated La Porte residents, who say equipment has damaged properties and made the area unsafe.

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- An ongoing construction project in a La Porte neighborhood has left residents frustrated.

The nearly $10 million project in Bayside Terrace aims to alleviate flooding. The City of La Porte said the neighborhood suffered significant flooding during Hurricane Harvey.

La Porte Assistant City Manager Matt Daeumer said the project is roughly 45% complete and should be done in May 2025 if there are no other setbacks.

The project is "converting 22,000 square yards of asphalt roadway to widened, concrete curb and gutter streets," according to an agenda posted to the neighborhood.

Part of the main road into the neighborhood is completely closed, and other parts are down to one lane with a several-foot drop-off to the next lane.

Beth Wilhite said she woke up to her thermostat lying on her banister Wednesday morning.

"It got pushed off because the settling is so bad," Wilhite said, pointing to her wall. "See how it's buckled?"

She believes constant banging from heavy construction equipment has damaged her foundation. Wilhite pointed to cracks in her walls that she said have recently appeared.

Over the last year, she said she has gotten two flat tires from nails left in the street, her windshield has been cracked, and she has dealt with trash in her yard. She said recently, ambulances trying to help neighbors have gotten stuck.

"I can't imagine another year of this," Wilhite explained. "I can't."

Wilhite bought the home five years ago but said she might not have moved there if she had known about the construction.

"I can't sell it and move out either because nobody's going to buy it like this," Wilhite said.

Across the street, neighbor Kristine Peffer said she has not suffered significant damage from the construction but has experienced a number of inconveniences, including trouble getting mail and packages delivered.

"The trucks and the dust, it's just a mess," Peffer said. "Trying to go around that curve right there, it's scary because you can fall in it. It's not big enough."

Daeumer said in a statement that they understand people's frustrations and appreciate their patience, but the significance of the project "cannot be overstated."

"Throughout this process, we have made every effort to address residents' concerns and complaints about the contractor and the methods used," Daeumer said. "We understand that these issues are important to the community, and we are actively working to ensure that the contractor is more responsive and attentive to these concerns."

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.

