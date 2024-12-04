La Marque's oyster farming workshop hopes to welcome new farmers and put more shellfish on plates

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- Agriculture experts are looking to get more involved in oyster farming, not just to boost the local economy but to get more of the shellfish on your plate.

When you think of oyster harvesting, you may picture boats collecting shellfish near reefs, but a new way to get oysters is picking up production.

"They have produced over one million farmed oysters," Texas A &M AgriLife Extension county agent Brandi Keller explained.

Five years ago, the state approved oyster farming. Farmers produce oysters in cages instead of catching them in the wild off a reef.

So far, there are only 13 permitted acres across the state. Leaders know it can be expensive to start and overwhelming with permitting.

They're trying to change this by hosting a workshop at the Texas A &M Agrilife Extension building in La Marque this Friday.

You have to register by Wednesday. During the event, people can learn about different loans and how to complete permits.

"The biggest reason why is (because) it's a brand-new industry, and it allows them to enter the industry on the ground level," Keller explained.

Experts say one good thing about oysters in our area is how quickly they go to market. In the northeast, when a farmer wants to take an oyster, it can take upwards of five years before they're ready, but they can pick those oysters here because of the warm water and nutrients. Oysters can be ready for market in less than nine months.

An enticing turn experts hope will get people to go to the workshop and start farms. "By providing those options, it can also have an impact on the local economy," Keller said.

It's a boost to the growing industry and seafood places that can serve you shellfish.

