'34 minutes of terror': Videos capture Eaton Fire quickly escalating as couple races to evacuate

Jeffrey Ku and Cheryll Ku raced to evacuated as the Eaton Fire, one of at least five California fires burning, escalated within a matter of minutes.

PASADENA, Calif. -- As the Eaton Fire was just picking up on the hill by their Pasadena house, Jeffrey Ku and Cheryll Ku realized they had to leave immediately on Tuesday.

Videos captured by the house Ring camera and filmed by the couple as they were loading the car to evacuate show the dangerous Eaton Fire escalating in a matter of minutes.

"I need you to come out here right now," Cheryll Ku says at 6:19 p.m.

Less than 10 minutes later, what seemed like a smaller fire engulfed most of the hill.

Ten more minutes and the air got filled with smoke, the sky a bright red as flames expanded all around the hill.

"I remember saying goodbye to our home as I backed out of our driveway for what I thought would be the last time I would ever see our home again," Jeffrey Ku wrote in a post.

He said their house miraculously survived the Eaton Fire, but many next to them "lost everything."