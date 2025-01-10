24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Klein ISD substitute fired for 'viewing inappropriate material' in class

ByLuke Jones KTRK logo
Friday, January 10, 2025 10:02PM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A substitute teacher at Klein Oak High School was fired Friday after the school said he was caught "viewing appropriate material on a personal device during class."

According to the district, students reported the situation to campus administration, and the substitute was immediately removed from the classroom.

Klein ISD police took the teacher into custody and the district said the Harris County District Attorney's Office has accepted charges.

The district said the teacher will never be allowed to work at Klein ISD again.

Parents of the students present in the classroom at the time of the incident have been notified.

