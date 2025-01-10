Klein ISD substitute fired for 'viewing inappropriate material' in class

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A substitute teacher at Klein Oak High School was fired Friday after the school said he was caught "viewing appropriate material on a personal device during class."

According to the district, students reported the situation to campus administration, and the substitute was immediately removed from the classroom.

Klein ISD police took the teacher into custody and the district said the Harris County District Attorney's Office has accepted charges.

The district said the teacher will never be allowed to work at Klein ISD again.

Parents of the students present in the classroom at the time of the incident have been notified.

