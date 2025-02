Klein ISD confirms death of Epps Island Elementary School student

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Klein ISD confirmed the death of one of its students at Epps Island Elementary School on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the district released a statement saying it was "heartbroken by the loss of one of our students," adding that it is waiting for the medical examiner's report.

Klein ISD said it cannot release any more details due to privacy concerns, but it will provide counseling and support services to anyone who needs them.