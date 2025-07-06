Kinkaid school graduate, camp counselor among killed in Central Texas flooding, school rep. says

KERR COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- District officials confirmed that one recent high school graduate from the Kinkaid School was killed in the catastrophic flooding in Central Texas over the Fourth of July weekend.

Chloe Childress, who was a counselor at Camp Mystic and an incoming freshman at the University of Texas at Austin was remembered as someone who had a "remarkable way

of making people feel seen" and "steady compassion that settled a room," according to Jonathan Eades, the head of the Kinkaid School.

Childress "lost her life upholding this selfless and fierce commitment to others," according to Eades.

Eades shared the following statement with the Kinkaid School community on Sunday.

"I am devastated to share with you the unthinkable update that Chloe Childress, Class of 2025, lost her life in the historic flood in Hunt, Texas, while serving as a counselor at Camp Mystic. We are lifting Matthew, Wendie,

and Jack '28 up in loving prayer, and we will now do what Kinkaid does best...we will put our collective loving arms around this sweet family and all who love Chloe."

"Chloe had a remarkable way of making people feel seen. She was wise beyond her years, with a steady compassion that settled a room. Whether it was sharing her own challenges to ease someone's burden or quietly cheering a teammate or classmate through a tough day, Chloe made space for others to feel safe, valued, and brave. She understood what it meant to be part of a community, and more than that, she helped build one. She was deeply invested in people and cared for those around her. She understood how important it was to take care of others at all levels - physically, emotionally, and as a community. She lost her life upholding this selfless and fierce commitment to others. A loyal and beloved friend to all who knew her, Chloe led with empathy. Her honesty gave others the courage to speak up. Her resilience helped others push through. Her joy, so present in all the little things, reminded all who knew her to keep showing up with heart."

"As we all grieve Chloe's unexpected and untimely death, Kinkaid's counselors are available and will soon provide important information about how we as a community will come together to support the Childress family and each other in the days, weeks, and months to come."