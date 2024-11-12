Kendrick Lee's remains were found in 2021 after his siblings said they had been living with his body for nearly a year.

Mom gets 50-year sentence in death of Kendrick Lee, whose body was found in apartment with siblings

THE LATEST: The man, accused of beating his girlfriend's son to death and then leaving his body with his brothers to decompose in an apartment for a year, was arrested at a Buc-ee's in Luling, Texas.

What we know so far about murder of 8-year-old Kendrick Lee

What we know so far about murder of 8-year-old Kendrick Lee THE LATEST: The man, accused of beating his girlfriend's son to death and then leaving his body with his brothers to decompose in an apartment for a year, was arrested at a Buc-ee's in Luling, Texas.

What we know so far about murder of 8-year-old Kendrick Lee THE LATEST: The man, accused of beating his girlfriend's son to death and then leaving his body with his brothers to decompose in an apartment for a year, was arrested at a Buc-ee's in Luling, Texas.

What we know so far about murder of 8-year-old Kendrick Lee THE LATEST: The man, accused of beating his girlfriend's son to death and then leaving his body with his brothers to decompose in an apartment for a year, was arrested at a Buc-ee's in Luling, Texas.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Gloria Williams, the mother of 8-year-old Kendrick Lee, whose skeletal remains were found in an apartment along with his siblings in 2021, was sentenced to 50 years in prison, according to records.

The sentencing comes after she agreed to a plea deal for two counts of injury to a child.

The video above is from a previous report.

The discovery of the young boy's remains and his siblings made headlines in October 2021. Harris County deputies responded to the scene after receiving a call from a 15-year-old claiming his brother had been dead for a year in the apartment they lived in. At the time, the teen also told 911 dispatchers that his parents had not lived in the apartment with them for several months.

Officials said the boys' apartment was in a deplorable condition. The unit reportedly had no furniture or bedding, soiled carpet, and cockroach and fly infestations.

As the case unraveled, it was discovered that the teen texted his mom, Williams, to tell her he could not take it anymore. The young victims told authorities their mom's boyfriend, Brian Coulter, had kicked and punched the 8-year-old until he stopped moving and had black eyes. When the young victim could no longer move, Coulter then covered his body with a blanket. It's reported that Kendrick would last be seen alive before Thanksgiving of 2020.

As the investigation continued, Williams and Coulter were then charged with the crime.

Earlier this year, Coulter was sentenced to life in prison with no parole. Prosecutors said this case was one of the most horrific cases of child abuse that they've ever seen.

RELATED:

Judge takes 20 minutes to convict man in 8-year-old's 'horrific' beating death from 2020

Texts revealed in capital murder trial show boy's mom finding son 'looking dead,' prosecutors say

Houston mother accused in abandonment case also lived with son's remains

Brothers describe 8-year-old boy's beating death in their family home in new court details