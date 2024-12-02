Family plans vigil for mother and 2-year-old daughter stabbed to death inside west Houston apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Friends and family are planning to hold a vigil this week for a mother and daughter who were found murdered in their own home.

Genene Fisher, 28, and her 2-year-old daughter, Karlie, were both found stabbed to death early Friday morning.

Genene's own brother, 29-year-old Kendrick Fisher, is charged with capital murder in their deaths.

Houston police said when officers arrived at the third-floor apartment, Kendrick was found covered in blood, asleep on the couch.

During his arrest, HPD said Fisher was found with injuries consistent with a physical altercation.

Family members say he had been living with Genene at the Knox at Westchase apartment complex in west Houston.

Records show Kendrick had gotten out of prison last December after serving a seven-year sentence for armed robbery with extra time tagged on for being caught with contraband in the prison.

Neighbors had concerns he hadn't changed since coming out of prison.

"A lot of the residents around here would get an eerie feeling from him," said Emmanuel Thomas, a close neighbor of the Fisher family.

Kendrick's mother told reporters that her son had previously attacked her.

She claims that laced marijuana caused an erratic outburst that led him to commit the murders.

Police have not confirmed if that was the motive in the case.

The family plans to hold a vigil for the victims on Friday evening.

