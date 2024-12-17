Family of man killed in NW Houston crash wants answers: 'Feels like we're hitting a brick wall'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of 56-year-old Kelly Evans turned to Eyewitness News, upset they aren't getting any information on a deadly crash at West Little York near North Eldridge Parkway on Oct. 16.

Investigators identified the at-fault driver when the crash happened.

He was 16 years old, and crossed over a raised concrete median when he hit Evans. Evans was killed immediately.

He had just left his home and was on his way to work at Bush Airport, where he was a TSA officer.

Investigators say the 16-year-old who crashed into him wasn't drunk or racing his car.

But the investigation is still open and active, and for two painful months, Evans' family says they haven't been able to get any answers on whether charges will be filed.

"Feels like we're hitting a brick wall everywhere we turn," Evans' mother, Lucille Gaskins, said.

"We want answers. We want the sheriff's office to talk to us. I have called and left messages and messages for the investigating deputy that was at the scene. He has yet to return a phone call," Evans' cousin, Lori Hoell, said. "Everybody can say, 'Oh, they got lots of cases, lots of cases,' but it don't take but five minutes to make a phone call."

According to the sheriff's office, the fact that the suspect is a juvenile is a major reason for the delay because any potential charges would go through a different system than for adults.

