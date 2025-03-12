FBI raid in Katy leads to arrest after over 50 firearms were found in felon's possession

A Katy man is in federal custody after a raid of three of his properties led agents to more than 50 firearms.

A Katy man is in federal custody after a raid of three of his properties led agents to more than 50 firearms.

A Katy man is in federal custody after a raid of three of his properties led agents to more than 50 firearms.

A Katy man is in federal custody after a raid of three of his properties led agents to more than 50 firearms.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Katy man is in federal custody after a raid of three of his properties led agents to more than 50 firearms.

Michael Seery is charged with felon in possession of a firearm in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

The FBI Houston SWAT Team entered his home in the Ventana Lakes Subdivision around 6:00 a.m. Thursday, according to court records. Seery, his wife, and three children exited the house.

Agents noted finding 18 firearms of various makes and models.

Neighbors describe a street lined with federal agents wearing tactical gear.

Less than five miles from his home at Seery's construction company's office, court records say agents confiscated one firearm and a 3D printer with firearm accessory codes.

In an interview with Seery's wife, she said her husband had someone bring 20-30 guns to their home from his office while they were out of town in mid-February, court records say.

"(His wife) told Seery the guns could not stay at the house, so on or about February 28, SEERY rented a storage unit, and on March 1, 2025, SEERY took the guns to the storage unit," an affidavit filed in the case said.

Investigators noted in the document filed with the court that they found a video of Seery carrying duffle bags into a Public Storage facility.

The FBI executed a search warrant on the storage unit and said they found 34 firearms there.

Seery's wife also told investigators that her husband, who is not legally allowed to possess firearms, had her buy the guns and others he bought online and had her pick up and complete Federal Firearms Licensing paperwork, records say.

In an interview with him, investigators say Seery admitted to involving his wife.

He was charged in federal court in 2011 for knowingly and intentionally manufacturing, distributing, or possessing with the intent to manufacture, distribute, or dispense 1,000 or more marijuana plants. He was later convicted and sentenced to 24 months in prison and 5 years of probation.

In 2016, he wrote a letter to the judge asking to end his probation early, and it was granted.

In the letter, Seery wrote, "I continue with my career, education and frankly my NEW LIFE. I am a dedicated, loving husband and father, hard worker, and productive part of society. I have truly learned from my mistakes."

ABC13 attempted to speak to Seery's wife outside her home, but she went inside quickly without saying a word.

Seery is due in court on Wednesday.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.