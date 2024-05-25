Man changing tire on stalled car fatally struck by second vehicle near Eldridge Parkway, HPD says

Police are warning drivers to stay cautious if their car breaks down while driving and to only leave and move it if it is safe.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person has died following a crash on the Katy Freeway in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash happened near the city's Energy Corridor District around 1 a.m.

Police said the victim was stalled in a flowing lane of traffic in the westbound lanes near the Eldridge Parkway exit, changing a flat tire when another car came from behind and hit the man.

Video captured at the scene showed the cars with heavy damage to the front end, showing just how hard the cars collided with each other.

The man who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene, according to HPD.

Police said the other vehicle's driver and other witnesses stayed on the scene and were interviewed by officers.

All the main lanes were shut down as officers worked to clear the scene.

Officials warn drivers not to leave their cars if they break down while driving on busy roads. However, if it is safe, move the vehicle to the shoulder or a nearby parking lot.