Houston launches 160th Juneteenth celebration with Celebrate Freedom Fest at Emancipation Park

Houston is kicking off its 160th annual Juneteenth celebration with Celebrate Freedom Fest at Emancipation Park on Sunday.

Houston is kicking off its 160th annual Juneteenth celebration with Celebrate Freedom Fest at Emancipation Park on Sunday.

Houston is kicking off its 160th annual Juneteenth celebration with Celebrate Freedom Fest at Emancipation Park on Sunday.

Houston is kicking off its 160th annual Juneteenth celebration with Celebrate Freedom Fest at Emancipation Park on Sunday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Sunday, June 1, the City of Houston will officially kick off its 160th annual Juneteenth celebration with the third annual Celebrate Freedom Fest.

It's described as a vibrant, family-friendly event that will be held at the historic Emancipation Park in the heart of the Third Ward Cultural Arts District.

The free community festival invites residents from across Houston to honor Juneteenth at Emancipation Park, the oldest public park in Texas. Originally purchased in 1872 by formerly enslaved people as a space to commemorate their freedom, the park serves as a powerful and symbolic venue for this milestone celebration.

This year's Celebrate Freedom Fest will feature:

A kickoff ceremony recognizing the 160th anniversary of Juneteenth

Cultural showcases highlighting the heritage of seven of Houston's historic Black neighborhoods

Live music and performances, immersive art installations, and a variety of local vendors

Engaging youth programming and opportunities for on-site interviews with organizers, community leaders, and historians

The festival is a collaboration among seven legacy Black communities in Houston and is designed to reflect the distinct culture, resilience, and creativity of each neighborhood.

Jaison Oliver, the executive director of the Third Ward Cultural District, joined Eyewitness News live Friday morning and said while it's important to commemorate 160 years of freedom, there's still work to do.

Celebrate Freedom Fest begins Sunday, June 1, at 3018 Emancipation Ave., and is open to all ages.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.