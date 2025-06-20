Juneteenth celebrations with art, history and health continue across Houston this weekend

The Houston area will host additional Juneteenth celebrations over the weekend, geared towards the arts and health.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Juneteenth may have officially passed, but celebrating freedom and heritage continues throughout Houston with events designed to engage, educate, and unite the community. Several local groups will keep the spirit alive with parades, exhibitions, and festivals this weekend.

The "Juneteenth Champions" exhibit at Galveston's Nia Cultural Center runs through the end of July. This powerful showcase honors individuals who have paved the way toward equality. It features striking portraits and personal stories that highlight the resilience and impact of Black leaders throughout history.

In downtown Houston, the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum is offering a deep dive into the role of U.S. Colored Troops in the fight for freedom. Visitors can explore curated exhibits, attend panel discussions, and even step into history through a living encampment. The programming runs through Saturday and is entirely free to the public.

Over in Missouri City, the Sienna neighborhood is set to host a Juneteenth Jubilee on Saturday evening at the community amphitheater. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and includes live music, food trucks, family-friendly activities, and a vendor market. Admission is free, but organizers encourage guests to reserve tickets online in advance.

Meanwhile, in Acres Homes, the Sylvester Turner Annual Juneteenth Parade kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m., featuring local artists, marching bands, and civic pride. This year's parade will pay special tribute to the late congressman, a beloved figure and native of the Acres Homes community who died earlier this year.

Following the parade, the celebration continues at the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, where the As One Foundation will host a Health Fair and Blood Drive in recognition of World Sickle Cell Day, which also falls on June 19.

The event is meant to highlight the health disparities affecting people of African descent and to encourage community wellness.

"This is an event all about leaning into the Juneteenth and World Sickle Cell Day observance," Dr. Tomia Austin, the As One Foundation executive director, said.

"We'll have a health fair, a blood drive, vendors, prizes, games, and food. After the big parade in Acres Homes, stay in the area and come to the jubilee and blood drive," she said.

The health fair is free and open to the public, with free screenings and opportunities to donate blood and connect with local health resources.

