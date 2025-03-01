Witnesses to Navy recruit's murder speak out as police work to identify shooter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Almost two weeks after a Navy recruit was killed while confronting a car burglar, the men who were with him that night are speaking about his murder.

After a night out on Feb. 16, Julian Comeaux and his friends got word that one of their cars as being broken into.

They say they went to Hadley Street near Bagby around 1 a.m. to confront the thief.

"I'm like, 'Hey, you just broke into my car. One of my friends called me,'" Kelvin Parish said.

The friends say the suspect, who police describe as black with gold-tipped dreadlocks, started walking away.

When Comeaux pursued him, they said a fight ensued.

"We were just scuffling with the guy and then next few seconds the gunshots went off," Michael Fox said.

One of the bullets hit Fitzroy Vanhorne in the arm.

"I'm in shock. I'm shot. My adrenaline pumping," Vanhorne said.

Others hit Comeaux in the arm and neck, killing him.

Detectives say they still haven't identified the shooter and are asking the public for information.

"I just want you to know that this is not of God. This is not right," Comeaux's mother, Lerisha Sellers, who gathered with relatives and friends for a vigil Friday evening, said.

"I'm not whole, I'm still empty. I just want you to turn yourself in so we can have justice," she said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

