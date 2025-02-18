Search for burglary suspect continues after U.S. Navy recruit shot to death in Midtown, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 is learning more about the final moments before a 21-year-old man was killed after a confrontation on Hadley near Bagby in Midtown this weekend.

Julian Comeaux, 21, was a Dickinson High School graduate, scheduled to enlist in the Navy this week.

His loved ones can't believe he's gone.

"Today is just about getting together, being together, hugging on each other, and loving each other," his cousin Kelvin Parish said.

Parish was there Saturday night as a group of friends and family came down from Galveston to go to a party in Midtown.

But when they came back to their cars around 1 a.m., they found a man breaking into Parish's car. Then, a fight broke out.

The car burglar, they say, shot Comeaux twice, shot another man in the group. and then ran away. Comeaux died next to the car.

"We were having a great time just being with family like we always do," Parish said.

Those who live and work nearby say they don't feel safe, especially when they consider there was another shooting just four blocks away exactly three weeks ago.

Houston police say two people approached two men, asking to borrow a phone, then shot one of them and pistol-whipped the other.

One man has been arrested, but police say, not only are they still looking for other suspects, but they're warning people from even going to the area, which is busy with bars and restaurants.

"If you can, avoid being out here late at night, stay home," HPD Lt. Jose Salazar said while responding to the shooting on Jan. 25.

"If it's not somebody getting stabbed, it's somebody getting shot, cars getting broken into," Christian Marin, who lives nearby, said. "I see them trying to do a lot more, but it's not enough."

"We had a baby seven weeks ago. That's why we left," Scott Gibson, who just moved away from the area, said.

As Comeaux's family grieves and crime continues, there is fear and confusion.

"He loved his family. We loved him," Parish said. "That's my brother."

Parish doesn't have a clear suspect description. The suspect is described as a 5 foot 8 inch tall Black male with his hair in locks containing yellow or gold tips. He was seen wearing black clothing.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,X and Instagram.