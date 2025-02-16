21-year-old shot, killed after confronting apparent car-break in suspect in Midtown, HPD says

A family is mourning the loss of their 21-year-old loved one who was set to go to the Navy before he was shot confronting a suspect.

A family is mourning the loss of their 21-year-old loved one who was set to go to the Navy before he was shot confronting a suspect.

A family is mourning the loss of their 21-year-old loved one who was set to go to the Navy before he was shot confronting a suspect.

A family is mourning the loss of their 21-year-old loved one who was set to go to the Navy before he was shot confronting a suspect.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Relatives are mourning the loss of a 21-year-old who was one of two people shot during an apparent disturbance in Midtown early Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Bagby Street. Once they arrived, a large group was found convening, surrounding a victim with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Another victim was found shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene. The first victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, HPD said.

The deceased victim's family identified him as 21-year-old Julian Comeaux.

Police said that there was a suspect who was breaking into cars near the intersection of Baby and Hadley before being approached by Comeaux and his friends when a fight broke out.

The suspect reportedly pulled a gun and shot both Comeaux and his friend before fleeing the scene. Police did not describe the suspect.

According to the victim's friends, Comeaux was set to depart for the Navy this upcoming Friday and was never in trouble.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,X and Instagram.