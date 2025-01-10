Judge Aguilar was reportedly intoxicated and not wearing a seatbelt in crash that led to his death

HOUSTON, Texans (KTRK) -- New details have been released about what happened to Judge Frank Aguilar during the time of his death following a crash after a Texans game last year.

According to the Houston Police Department, 66-year-old Aguilar was driving a white Jeep Rubicon northbound on the Highway 288 service road at about 4:35 p.m. when he veered off the roadway and hit a wooden utility pole. A 57-year-old woman was riding in the passenger seat at the time of the crash.

Our partners at the Houston Chronicle report that the medical examiner's report shows Aguilar's blood-alcohol level was three times the legal limit when he crashed.

The autopsy shows that Aguilar died of multiple blunt force injuries and was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Houston Fire Department paramedics rushed Aguilar and the woman to the hospital, where the judge was pronounced dead. Police said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED: Harris Co. District Courts confirm Judge Frank Aguilar's death a day after crash on Highway 288