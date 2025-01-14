Jimmy Kimmel shares emotional monologue on LA fires: 'It's been terrible'

LOS ANGELES -- Jimmy Kimmel delivered an emotional monologue during the Jan. 13 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" about the "nightmare" situation of the Southern California fires.

"As you know, it has been a very scary, very stressful, very strange week here in LA, where we work, where we live, where our kids go to school," Kimmel said, getting choked up. "We are back at our studio, which we had to evacuate on Wednesday."

Video footage then showed a fire close to the El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, where the talk show is filmed.

"Many of us had to leave our homes in a hurry. Some of our co-workers lost their homes," Kimmel said. "It's been terrible. It's been terrible. Everyone who lives in the city knows someone, most of us multiple people -- families, friends, colleagues, neighbors -- whose houses burned down. And the truth is, we don't even know if it's over."

Kimmel continued, "I think I speak for all of us when I say it has been a sickening, shocking, awful experience. But it has also been, in a lot of ways, a beautiful experience, because once again, we see our fellow men and women coming together to support each other. People who lost their own homes were out volunteering in parking lots helping others who lost theirs."

The host then went on to thank all of the LA firefighters who were "the first on the scene."

"Without hesitation, they were out there putting out the fires as best they could," he said, also shouting out firefighters from other states -- and countries -- for lending a helping hand in the face of the tragedy.

"To our police, our National Guard, our rescue workers, the doctors, the nurses, EMTs, the pilots working 12 hour shifts, thank God for all of you," Kimmel added. "I also want to thank our local news reporters who reminded us how important local television and radio and newspapers are."

The full monologue can be viewed here.

In an effort to help those affected by the fires, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" has opened a donation center in their backlot in Hollywood. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

In an effort to help those affected by the fires, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" has opened a donation center in their backlot in Hollywood. Kimmel shared this post with details.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live Donation Center will be open every day this week through Friday, January 17, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m..

6901 Hawthorn Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Accepted Items:

Bottled Water & Gatorade

Baby Food

Pet Food

Non-perishable Food Items - canned goods or individually wrapped snacks (like bags of pretzels or chips)

New Toiletries/Hygiene Products

New Socks/Underwear

Diapers

Baby Wipes

