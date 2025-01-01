'His name stood for something': Presidential historian looks back on Jimmy Carter's legacy

Rice University professor and historian Douglas Brinkley looks back on former president Jimmy Carter's legacy after his death on Sunday/

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rice University professor and historian Douglas Brinkley has written about a lot of presidents.

But Jimmy Carter seems to hold a special place for a historian born in Georgia-Carter's home state.

Carter, the thirty-ninth president, served a single term in the White House, which is why Douglas Brinkley's book The Unfinished Presidency is titled so.

"He tried in his post-presidency for decades to continue things that he had already done as President," Brinkley said. "Like the Camp David Accords peace between Egypt and Israel. Carter continued that effort, trying to create a two-state solution with Israel and Palestine. "

Brinkley says that Carter was an open book. His legacy is one of peace and human rights.

"(The world) loses a human rights crusader. We usually think of heroes as being a military hero or somebody who is an incredible statesperson," Brinkley said.

Carter worked around the world for free and fair elections and global health and was well known for his efforts with Habitat for Humanity, building homes for those who might not otherwise have them.

"Now that Carter's gone," Brinkley said, "we realize what a decent, honest person indeed. He died 100, you know, made it to 100, and had his integrity intact. His name stood for something."

Carter's state funeral is set for Jan. 9.

