Woman, 2 children dead after stabbing in New Jersey, suspect in custody

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- A woman and two children are dead following a stabbing in New Jersey that is being investigated as an act of domestic violence. The suspect is in custody.

When Jersey City Police arrived around 1 a.m. Thursday, they found a broken window to a basement apartment and four victims inside, unconscious.

The children were ages 5 and 9, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop said.

The suspect attempted to stab himself, Fulop said.

Authorities were inside the apartment at Hutton Street and Liberty Avenue before dawn searching for evidence to help them determine what happened.

A sheet was hanging from the top of the window frame of the building as police investigated.

It's unclear of the relationship between the victims or the suspect. No names have been released.

Chaplains and social workers have been dispatched to the neighborhood to work with family and neighbors, the mayor said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said the incident was a result of domestic abuse.

If you need help or know someone in need of help, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for confidential support 24/7/365. The number is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). You can also text the word "START" to 88788.