22-year-old charged in fatal shooting of former Texas Southern football player, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been filed against a 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a former Texas Southern University football player on Friday, according to court documents.

Jasper Robinson is behind bars on a $200,000 bond after 24-year-old Tyler Martinez was found shot outside a parking garage of an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

Officers arrived at the Mac 4660 Apartments on South MacGregor Way at Calhoun and found Martinez with multiple gunshot wounds.

The details of the shooting were read in court on Sunday morning. Documents said that Robinson, a full-time student at TSU, confessed to the shooting after returning to the scene.

According to documents, witnesses told police that shots were fired after a fight erupted between the two men, who both lived at the apartment complex.

At one point, Martinez was on top of Robinson before a woman associated with Robinson allegedly went to a car and retrieved a gun before giving it to the suspect, documents said.

Martinez then appeared to get off Robinson and walk away before he was shot three times in the torso, the witness said, according to court documents.

Employment records state that the suspect works as a security guard, but it is unclear if he was stationed at the complex.

Robinson was arrested at the scene, officials said. He has since been charged with murder and was booked into the Harris County Jail.