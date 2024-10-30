Texas school threat reports at an all-time high for September, data shows: 'We are tired of this'

Are Texas school threats at an all-time high? ABC13 has the numbers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Across southeast Texas, schools have seen a flurry of threats and, in some cases, actual violence.

"We are tired of this," one Houston ISD parent told ABC13.

Knife fights, guns inside schools, and people calling in and making threats are putting students and parents on edge.

"It's definitely quite frightening, especially as a student who goes to Lamar. I feel like it's hard being on guard all the time," a Lamar High School student said.

Montgomery and Harris County district attorneys told Eyewitness News that school threats have led them to press charges against several people.

"It's not funny. It's not a joke. It has real consequences, and tell somebody because, unfortunately, what we can't know is what is in somebody's head and what's in their heart," Montgomery County DA prosecutor Shanna Redwine said.

It's advice people seem to be taking seriously as the state said reports of school threats are on the rise.

iWatchTexas, the website and app that allows people to report school threats and suspicious activity, said report numbers have hit an all-time high.

iWatchTexas said there were 63 reports in September 2022, 89 in September 2023, and 204 this September.

DPS said while there have been more threats to schools, it's not the only reason their data grew.

"I contribute a lot of it to the awareness and the campaign of the program; of course, our DPS intelligence and counter-terrorism division contributed to the heightened numbers as well," Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.

DPS said now that people have a centralized place to report a threat, and the process is anonymous and quick, more people are making the effort to step up and report potential crimes against schools.

"It makes our hearts glad that people actually use this valuable app and program to make the community safe," Woodard said.

You can report a school threat at iWatchTexas.org through the free app or website.

