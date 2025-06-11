Ishida Dance Company brings world premiere to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ishida Dance Company is joining the Asia Society to present a world premiere starting Thursday. It features sought-after dancers and critically acclaimed choreography. Artistic director Brett Ishida joined Eyewitness News live to a preview of Inside My Walls.

Ishida said that the Asia Society has been a great partner because of their shared values and beautiful performance space.

The program features original Ishida dances inspired by internationally acclaimed Japanese author Haruki Murakami. Ishida said, "Inside My Walls follows an introvert dictated by routine, who hoards piles of newspapers on the perimeter of his apartment, which he believes protects him from harm. Encountering a mysterious visitor who has been living inside his apartment walls, he finds unexpected solace in their companionship."

The program also includes a world premiere by guest choreographer Stephen Shropshire. Greek choreographer Andonis Foniadakis returns to Ishida with "Horizons."

Ishida said the evening promises to be a unique opportunity to see some of the best and most interesting choreography from Europe and the U.S.

