12 of top 50 master-planned communities located in Greater Houston area

Twelve of the top 50 master-planned communities in the country belong to Houston, according to the Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities Report by RCLCO, a real estate research firm.

Additionally, sales of homes in master-planned communities in Houston represented 22% of sales among the 50 ranked communities. The ranking of the communities is based on total new home contracts as reported by each community, according to a Jan. 7 release.

The details

According to the news release, RCLCO ranked:



Sunterra in Katy fourth

Bridgeland in Cypress seventh

Tamarron in Katy 15th

Tavola in New Caney 16th

Sienna in Missouri City 23rd

Meridiana in Rosharon 24th

Breckenridge Forest in Spring 27th

Marvida in Cypress 31st

Elyson in Katy 34th

The Grand Prairie in Hockley 41st

Caldwell Ranch in Rosharon 47th

Cross Creek Ranch in Fulshear 49th

In total, master-planned communities in the Houston metro contributed over 7,500 sales to the top 50 list, according to the report, with Sunterra in Katy topping the list at 1,325 sales.

Zooming out

The report states that, with an unemployment rate of 4.2% and inflation slowing to 2.5%, the current economic conditions and moderating interest rates will "provide a good foundation for new home sales (in the U.S.) to improve throughout 2025."

"We expect single-family home sales to outpace 2024 levels, particularly during the spring 2025 selling season," the report states.

One last thing

To read the full report on the top-selling master-planned communities in the U.S., visit the RCLCO's website.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.

