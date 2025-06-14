24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Driver crashes into patrol cars setting up perimeter of fatal crash on I-10 near Highway 6

ByMiya Shay KTRK logo
Saturday, June 14, 2025 2:10PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are investigating two crashes that shut down several lanes of I-10 overnight, with one involving two Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constables.

The Houston Police Department confirmed there was a fatal crash on I-10 westbound at around 2:39 a.m. Officials did not elaborate on what may have caused this crash or the extent of other injuries.

At a secondary scene near the crash, two Precinct 5 deputies were left uninjured after another car seemingly collided with both.

It appeared the deputies were assisting with setting up a perimeter ahead of the fatal crash to move oncoming traffic as investigators arrived at the scene.

There were no reported injuries, and the deputies were said not to have been inside their patrol cars at the time.

It's unclear what caused the collision.

