Fire breaks out at Fort Bend Co. home where Lamar CISD worker was murdered allegedly by husband

Investigators are at the scene of a fire at a home where a Lamar Consolidated Independent School District worker a week ago.

Investigators are at the scene of a fire at a home where a Lamar Consolidated Independent School District worker a week ago.

Investigators are at the scene of a fire at a home where a Lamar Consolidated Independent School District worker a week ago.

Investigators are at the scene of a fire at a home where a Lamar Consolidated Independent School District worker a week ago.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are at the scene of a fire at a home where a Lamar Consolidated Independent School District worker was killed involving an incident with her husband nearly a week ago, according to the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal's Office.

ABC13 was at the scene on Saturday morning on Rocky Knoles Lane in Fort Bend County.

The home suffered slight damage, but officials remained tight-lipped about any details surrounding the fire and whether there were any suspects as the investigation continued.

RELATED: Husband charged with murder after Lamar CISD educator killed in Fort Bend Co. over the weekend



On Monday, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a welfare check from Sunday. Once deputies arrived, 52-year-old Iona Pollard was found dead from a gunshot wound. Her husband, 47-year-old David Pollard, was arrested at the scene.

Lamar CISD employed both the suspect and the victim.

Officials confirmed that the husband was a safety coordinator with the district's police department, and the woman was an instructional coach at George Junior High School.

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

Pollard was arrested and charged with murder. He is currently in custody, with his bond set at $300,000.