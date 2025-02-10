Husband charged with murder after Lamar CISD educator killed in Fort Bend Co. over the weekend

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Counselors will be on hand at George Junior High School in Rosenberg on Monday after a staff member was killed, allegedly by her husband, over the weekend.

The nature of Iona Pollard's death is unknown, but we do know her husband, 47-year-old David Pollard, is in custody, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

David is charged with murder. His bond was set at $300,000.

Lamar CISD described Iona as a cherished instructional coach.

"We have learned of the devastating incident involving two of our own, Iona and David Pollard. Iona Pollard, a cherished instructional coach at George Junior High School, was tragically killed in an incident involving her husband, David. This terrible event occurred outside of school grounds and is under investigation by local authorities," a statement from the district read, in part.

Lamar CISD said Iona leaves behind two children, who are also part of the Lamar CISD family.

"The loss of their mother and the circumstances of this tragedy are incredibly heartbreaking. We extend our deepest condolences to the Pollard children, their families, friends, and all who knew Iona, particularly her colleagues and students at George Junior High," the statement read.

The district went on to say that the community must pull together to support each other. Counseling and support services are available for any student, staff member or family needing assistance.

ABC13 is working to gather more details about the nature of Iona's death.

