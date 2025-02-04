Authorities capture inmate who had escaped Harris County Joint Processing Center

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An inmate who escaped the Harris County Jail last week has been captured, according to an update from the sheriff's office on Tuesday.

The video above is from the original report: Inmate wanted after escaping Harris County Joint Processing Center, sheriff's office says

The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed Travis Earl Bryant II, 47, surrendered at a Houston police station after escaping from the Harris County Joint Processing Center at about 1 p.m. on Jan. 28. He was said to be in the center waiting alongside former inmates set to be released when he allegedly managed to blend in and walk out.

The sheriff's office told ABC13 that Bryant had been arrested on Jan. 22 in the Houston area on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for a possession of controlled substances case out of Jefferson County.

HCSO said he was being transferred to Jefferson County when he escaped last week and was not in handcuffs.

