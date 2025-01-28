24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Inmate dies after suffering pre-existing medical condition at Harris Co. Jail, sheriff's office says

KTRK logo
Tuesday, January 28, 2025 11:44PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- For the first time this year, a Harris County Jail inmate has died while in custody, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities said that Denaly Matute, 70, was pronounced dead at Ben Taub Hospital at around 4:12 p.m. on Sunday.

Matute was charged with aggravated assault of a family member, and had been in custody for 46 days.

HCSO said that Matute had suffered from a pre-existing medical condition on Jan. 10.

Matute's cause of death will be determined by an autopsy conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Copyright © 2025 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW