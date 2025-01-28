Inmate dies after suffering pre-existing medical condition at Harris Co. Jail, sheriff's office says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- For the first time this year, a Harris County Jail inmate has died while in custody, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities said that Denaly Matute, 70, was pronounced dead at Ben Taub Hospital at around 4:12 p.m. on Sunday.

Matute was charged with aggravated assault of a family member, and had been in custody for 46 days.

HCSO said that Matute had suffered from a pre-existing medical condition on Jan. 10.

Matute's cause of death will be determined by an autopsy conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

