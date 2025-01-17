Iconic Texas park Enchanted Rock to double in size after 3,000-acre purchase

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas -- Enchanted Rock Natural State Area, a popular Hill Country destination in Fredericksburg, is continuing its expansion after purchasing a 3,073-acre property in Llano County for $43 million.

The recent purchase comes nearly four months after Texas Parks and Wildlife Department purchased a 630-acre tract of land in nearby Gillespie County, adding to Enchanted Rock's current 1,644 acres of land.

SEE ALSO: Harris County Precinct 4 using $2M grant to study if small parks can be built over Katy Freeway

Harris County Precinct 4 won a $2 million grant to study if small parks can be built above the Katy Freeway.

The park's expansion, which doubles the amount of publicly available land, is also a great investment for Texas tourism, according to Governor Greg Abbott.

"Texas is home to 88 state parks that showcase our great state's natural beauty to Texans and visitors from all over the globe," said Governor Abbott in the release. "The expansion of Enchanted Rock State Natural Area will allow tourists from across the state and around the world to enjoy even more of the majesty of Texas. Together, we will continue to ensure that what makes Texas unique and beautiful is preserved for generations."

RELATED: Texas park commissioners agree to exchange land with SpaceX for a portion of Boca Chica State Park

RELATED: State abandons effort to take back Fairfield Lake State Park land

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.