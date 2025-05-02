Ground stop issued at Bush Intercontinental Airport due to thunderstorms, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A ground stop has been issued at George Bush Intercontinental Airport due to Friday's severe weather.

Officials said thunderstorms in the area have grounded all flights at IAH.

The probability of extension is medium, according to airport officials.

