At least 3 people killed when Hurricane Beryl moved across Houston area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Hurricane Beryl claimed at least three lives as it roared across the Houston area. Two were killed by falling trees, and a woman died in a house fire.

Before lashing Texas, Beryl was blamed for several deaths in the Caribbean.

Man killed in Atascocita area

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said the storm killed a man in the 20900 block of Heather Grove Court in the Atascocita area.

A 911 caller said a tree fell through the roof of their home and a man was trapped and unresponsive. Pct. 4 later confirmed the man died.

Woman killed in north Harris County

The second death due to a falling tree happened in the 17400 block of Rustic Canyon Trail in the Ponderosa Forest neighborhood in north Harris County.

A 911 caller said a tree fell through the roof of her grandmother's home, according to Pct. 4. Officials said the 74-year-old victim was confirmed dead at the scene.

Woman dies in house fire

In another tragic incident early Monday, a woman died in a house fire in southeast Houston.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at a home on Bendell Drive near Bliss Street. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.