Harris Co. officials confirm NRG Stadium roof damage, but impact on Texans' preseason, camp unclear

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Tuesday, SkyEye got a better look at the damage to NRG Stadium's roof after Hurricane Beryl hit Houston the day prior.

Half of one roof panel and two parts of another are missing after the Category 1 hurricane.

Many Texans fans remember the roof damage when Hurricane Ike hit back in 2008. The damage back then was more significant, and it led the Texans to postpone a September game against the Baltimore Ravens.

But after that game was postponed, the Texans played the rest of their games in the 2008 season on schedule.

Harris County, which owns NRG Stadium, is aware of the damage to the roof.

Ryan M. Walsh, CEO and executive director of the Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation, released the following statement, which reads, in part:

"Like many of our neighbors in the Gulf Coast region, NRG Park sustained damage from Hurricane Beryl, including to the roof at NRG Stadium. HCSCC officials are collaborating with state, county, and city officials with recovery efforts throughout the region. While we assist with these efforts, we are also assessing the extent of damages to NRG Park facilities."

The Texans are slated to open training camp with their first practice on July 18. The first home preseason game is set for Aug. 17 at NRG Stadium.

ABC13 Meteorologist Elyse Smith said that it wasn't just the measured wind speeds that were responsible for the damage at NRG Stadium.

"It's the duration of winds with a hurricane that can do just as much damage as one big, powerful wind gust," Smith said.

She added that Beryl's winds were measured at 84 mph at Hobby Airport.

